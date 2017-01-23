8 hurt when SUV crashes into 2 Amish buggies

BEACH CITY, Ohio -- State troopers say eight people, including three children, were hurt when an SUV crashed into two Amish buggies in northeast Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an SUV heading east on County Road 97 in Wayne Township crossed the center line on Sunday morning and crashed head-on into a buggy.

The crash sent the buggy hurtling into a second buggy following behind. All seven people in the two buggies were thrown from the vehicles.

Eight people, including a 2-year-old, were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

The Amish families were from Beach City.

Officials say alcohol and drugs don't appear to have contributed to the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Last week, an Amish buggy and truck collided in Lorain County, claiming the life of a 25-year-old man.

