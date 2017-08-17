Deadly crash closes lanes, backs up traffic on I-90

(Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC)

Traffic has been jammed up on Interstate 90 eastbound near E 72nd St. in Cleveland following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

Cleveland Police have confirmed the crash was fatal, but did not indicate the number of victims.

It is also currently unknown exactly how many people or vehicles were involved in the accident. Two lanes are currently closed and traffic is bumper-to-bumper for miles.

