WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 228 closing alerts
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Snowy conditions spark hazardous travel

WKYC 9:04 AM. EST January 30, 2017

Wintry weather has brought tough travel conditions early Monday morning -- with the most significant delays on I-71 and I-77.

At one point Monday morning, drivers had a 60-minute delay on I-71 North between the Turnpike and downtown Cleveland.

The delays had eased by 8 a.m., but traffic was still slow.

The early morning Lake Effect Snow then slid its way into Summit County with white-out conditions reported in areas like I-77 at Route 18 in Fairlawn.

 

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories