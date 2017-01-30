Snowy conditions spark hazardous travel

(Photo: ODOT)

Wintry weather has brought tough travel conditions early Monday morning -- with the most significant delays on I-71 and I-77.

At one point Monday morning, drivers had a 60-minute delay on I-71 North between the Turnpike and downtown Cleveland.

The delays had eased by 8 a.m., but traffic was still slow.

Cleveland bringing out the heavy equipment to clear the snow @wkyc pic.twitter.com/2NXAlyMGXH — Tiffany Tarpley (@TiffanyTarpley) January 30, 2017

The early morning Lake Effect Snow then slid its way into Summit County with white-out conditions reported in areas like I-77 at Route 18 in Fairlawn.

Road conditions will vary across Greater Cleveland this morning. Be prepared and add extra travel time. #OHGO traffic cameras tell the story pic.twitter.com/j18BZvgWJt — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 30, 2017

Snow is coming down pretty hard along I-71 right now. Visibility significantly reduced near SR 82. #iceandsnowtakeitslow pic.twitter.com/yHjq6fTVUw — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 30, 2017

(© 2017 WKYC)