Snowy conditions spark hazardous travel

Wintry weather has brought tough travel conditions early Monday morning -- with the most significant delays on I-71 and I-77.
At one point Monday morning, drivers had a 60-minute delay on I-71 North between the Turnpike and downtown Cleveland.
The delays had eased by 8 a.m., but traffic was still slow.
Cleveland bringing out the heavy equipment to clear the snow @wkyc pic.twitter.com/2NXAlyMGXH— Tiffany Tarpley (@TiffanyTarpley) January 30, 2017
The early morning Lake Effect Snow then slid its way into Summit County with white-out conditions reported in areas like I-77 at Route 18 in Fairlawn.
Fairlawn... 77 at the 21 split near OH-18. #ohwx #3weather @wkyc pic.twitter.com/PYLBdtl64H— Betsy Kling - WKYC (@BetsyKling) January 30, 2017
Road conditions will vary across Greater Cleveland this morning. Be prepared and add extra travel time. #OHGO traffic cameras tell the story pic.twitter.com/j18BZvgWJt— ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 30, 2017
Snow is coming down pretty hard along I-71 right now. Visibility significantly reduced near SR 82. #iceandsnowtakeitslow pic.twitter.com/yHjq6fTVUw— ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 30, 2017
