UPDATE | Cleveland officer dies in I-90 crash, highway closed

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland police officer was killed early Tuesday in a crash that caused the closure of I-90 West at W. 117th.
The officer's death was confirmed to WKYC by Cleveland Police Union President Steve Loomis.
Authorities say the officer was struck by a white Toyota Camry. The driver didn't stop, according to police.
It’s unclear how long the road will remain closed.
Delays are heavy as of 6:45 a.m.
