UPDATE | Cleveland officer dies in I-90 crash, highway closed

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland police officer was killed early Tuesday in a crash that caused the closure of I-90 West at W. 117th.

The officer's death was confirmed to WKYC by Cleveland Police Union President Steve Loomis.

Authorities say the officer was struck by a white Toyota Camry. The driver didn't stop, according to police.

It’s unclear how long the road will remain closed.

Delays are heavy as of 6:45 a.m.

Stay with WKYC for the latest information as updates become available.

(© 2017 WKYC)