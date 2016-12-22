Banana truck driver chokes, crashes on I-71

ASHLAND, Ohio -- The driver of a truck carrying 43,000 pounds of bananas veered off the road Wednesday, causing the truck to overturn and spill fruit along Interstate 71 near mile marker 185.

Nancy Hosko-Leigh, 46, of Ellensburg, Washington, was driving south on I-71 in a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday when, she told a patrol officer, she took a sip of coffee that "went down the wrong pipe," according to a report from the Ashland post of Ohio Highway Patrol. The truck was owned by Olson Motor Lines of Nebraska.

The distraction caused Hosko-Leigh to take her foot off the throttle and her eyes off the road for a couple seconds, she wrote in a statement.

Hosko-Leigh's truck veered off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned on its right side. Other motorists stopped to help the driver out of the cab, and one called 9-1-1. The driver complained of chest pain from her seat belt but declined to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Hosko-Leigh was cited for failure to control.