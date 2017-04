(Photo: ODOT)

AVON, Ohio -- Drivers are facing delays near 80 minutes on I-90 East between Route 83 in Avon and I-490 in Cleveland.

The accident is on I-90 East after Columbia Road.

The two left lanes are blocked as a result of the crash.

It's unclear how long it will take crews to clear the scene.

