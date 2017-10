(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- I-90 East is closed between W. 25th and W. 85th due to a deadly crash.

Authorities tell WKYC one person has died, and another was taken to the hospital.

The accident is located on I-90 East at W. 44th.

No estimate has been provided on when the roadway may reopen.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route until further notice.

