Crash clogs I-480 East with 75 minute delay

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio -- Brake lights are glowing for miles along I-480 East due to a crash near Warrensville Center Road.
Delays are approximately 75 minutes as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities tell WKYC the right two lanes are blocked, and drivers are asked to find an alternate route until further notice.
No additional details about the crash were immediately provided.
