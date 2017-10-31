Crash clogs I-480 East with 75 minute delay

(Photo: ODOT)

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio -- Brake lights are glowing for miles along I-480 East due to a crash near Warrensville Center Road.

Delays are approximately 75 minutes as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities tell WKYC the right two lanes are blocked, and drivers are asked to find an alternate route until further notice.

No additional details about the crash were immediately provided.

