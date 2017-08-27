Crash closes I-480 westbound lanes in Maple Heights

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Injuries are reported with an overnight crash on I-480 West at Lee Road in Maple Heights.

Only one lane is able to pass as of 5:15 a.m. Monday, and the Lee Road exit has also been closed as crews work to clear the wreckage.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt in the crash, and the extent of their injuries has not been reported.

It's unknown how long the lane restrictions will be in place.

