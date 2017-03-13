Semi crash closes I-71 North in Medina County: Photos

(Photo: Montville Police Department)

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Crews have closed all lanes of I-71 North between I-76 and Route 18 in Medina County due to a crash.

Emergency responders are at the scene. Injuries are reported.

The suggested detour is I-71 to I-76 East. Then follow Route 3 North to Route 18 East and back to I-71 North.

The closure was announced at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Montville Police posted a series of photos from the crash on Facebook around 3:15 a.m. showing an overturned semi.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

