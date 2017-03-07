WATCH LIVE | I-71 South closed after police chase ends with crash

March 7, 2017: A police chase that ended in a crash caused the closure of I-71 at Route 3 in Medina. (Photo: Haidet, Ryan, WKYC)

MEDINA, Ohio -- A portion of I-71 South is closed due to a police chase that ended in a crash.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday on I-71 South at state Route 3 in Medina. Police say the chase began in Strongsville, but provided no additional details.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Medina County Coroner, Medina Police, the Medina post of the Highway Patrol and Strongsville Police.

It’s unclear how long the roadway will remain blocked.

The suggested detour is Route 3 East to Route 94 South to I-271 South back to I-71.

Here's the detour option to the I-71 SB closure in Medina County. No word on how long highway will be closed @wkyc pic.twitter.com/9a8sCZNRSt — Danielle Wiggins (@DaniWKYC) March 7, 2017

