(Photo: ODOT)

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Drivers are experiencing a 90-minute delay on I-480 East due to a crash at Warrensville Center Road as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

ODOT says the two right lanes are closed because of the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

Stay with WKYC as additional details become available.

Here's video of the traffic:

© 2017 WKYC-TV