Crashes cause 95-minute delay on I-271 North

WKYC 9:13 AM. EDT March 23, 2017

Drivers are experiencing substantial slow downs due to a pair of separate crashes on I-271 North.

WKYC's traffic reporter Danielle Wiggins says the delays are 95 minutes long as of 8:30 a.m.

One crash was located on I-271 North near I-480 in Bedford Heights. The other crash was located in Macedonia on I-271 North near Route 8.

Both have since been cleared and traffic conditions should be easing.

 

