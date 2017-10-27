DASHCAM VIDEO | 10-year-old boy leads police on 100 mph chase

(Photo: Brandon Simmons, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 10-year-old boy is accused of stealing his mother’s car from their Cleveland home on Hadley Avenue and leading police on a high-speed chase Thursday morning.

Authorities tell WKYC the chase itself began in Westlake and ended at mile marker 121 on the Ohio Turnpike, which is near Sandusky.

At times, the boy drove at speeds up to 100 mph along the Turnpike, according to Highway Patrol Lt. Richard Reeder of the Milan post.

After making eye contact with the boy during the chase, a trooper signaled him to pull over. The boy shook his head no, according to authorities.

After going off the side of the roadway, a cruiser crashed into the vehicle and brought the chase to an end as the boy tried to reenter the Turnpike.

Reeder tells WKYC the boy was combative after the chase concluded, allegedly spitting and kicking at authorities.

Cleveland police say this is the “second incident” involving the same child.

The boy was unharmed, according to Cleveland police.

