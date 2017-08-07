WATCH LIVE | Deadly crash closes portion of I-480 East

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Crews closed I-480 East at West 130th early Tuesday morning because of a deadly crash.

App users WATCH HERE.

We’re told one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash involving a Ford Escape happened around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the driver hit the middle wall, but there isn't much damage to the vehicle.

His cause of death is under investigation.

Traffic heading that direction from I-71 or Route 237 is being detoured until further notice.

Authorities estimated the road would reopen around 6 a.m., but it still remains closed.

The closure went into effect shortly before 5 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

