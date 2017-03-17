Drowsy driving: We say it's bad, but we do it anyway

Pretty much everyone is aware of the dangers of drunk driving, but did you know that a motorist who’s had less than five hours of sleep in a 24-hour period has a crash risk comparable to one who’s legally drunk? Or that drowsy driving is blamed in more than 5,000 fatal crashes annually?

Americans just don’t get enough sleep. According to a recent study, a near-unanimous 97 percent of motorists categorize drowsy driving as completely unacceptable.

Ironic, then, that one in three people also admit that in the past month they drove when they could barely keep their eyes open.

Symptoms of drowsy driving can include trouble keeping your eyes open; drifting between lanes; difficulty focusing; daydreaming or disconnected thoughts; frequent yawning; forgetting the last few miles; and missing signs or exits.

But more than half of drivers involved in fatigue-related crashes experience no symptoms before dozing off. Here’s how to avoid being asleep at the wheel:

• Get at least six hours of shuteye the night before a long trip.

• Travel when you’d normally be awake, resisting the urge to drive through the night.

• Take a break every two hours or 100 miles.

• Avoid heavy foods and medications that cause drowsiness.

Pull over at a rest stop and nap if you get sleepy — you’d be surprised how refreshing a 10- or 15- minute catnap can be.

© 2017 Cars.com