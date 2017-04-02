Drugs suspected in deadly Huron crash

HURON, Ohio -- A 42-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a semi in Erie County.

It happened around 4:21 p.m. Sunday on Route 2 near U.S. 6 in Huron.

Authorities say a 2008 Chevrolet HHR was attempting to change lanes when the vehicle lost control, went off the road and collided with a cement barrier. The vehicle then came back onto the roadway when it was struck by a semi on the passenger side.

The passenger, Shawn Tennant, of West Mifflin, Pa., was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy, a 33-year-old man from McKeesport, Pa., suffered injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators say neither Tennant nor the driver were wearing their seat belts.

Drug use is suspected in the crash, according to investigators.

The semi driver was wearing a seat belt, and was unharmed in the accident.

