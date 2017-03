MEDINA, Ohio -- Crews temporarily closed I-76 West between Route 3 and Route 57 due to a Hazmat spill.

The closure began around 11:48 a.m. Wednesday.

ODOT said the truck involved was leaking some sort of car wash liquid.

Emergency crews were called to the scene.

The roadway reopened by 12:20 p.m.

