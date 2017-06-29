WKYC
I-45 closed after truck carrying pigs involved in accident

Pigs roam I-45 after crash

WFAA 1:15 PM. EDT June 29, 2017

WILMER, TEXAS - Interstate 45 was closed in both directions southeast of Dallas Thursday morning due to a fiery crash involving a semi truck that was carrying pigs.

The crash took place just after 6 a.m. Thursday. Images from the scene of the crash showed the truck turned on its side surrounded by scorched debris.

Some of the livestock is loose on the highway, officials say, and drivers should avoid the area. They can use Dallas Avenue instead.

Details about the crash haven't been released.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


