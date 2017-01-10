I-90 West closed at Route 306 due to semi crash

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- Crews have closed all lanes of I-90 West at state Route 306 until further notice due to a crash involving two semis.
The closure went into effect around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
It's unclear how long the roadway will remain closed.
Drivers are being detoured using Route 615 to Route 44 to Route 2 West.
Be careful out there because the roads are slushy, slick and icy in spots.
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs