I-90 West closed at Route 306 due to semi crash

Jan. 10, 2017: Get ready for a messy morning commute.

WKYC 6:43 AM. EST January 10, 2017

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- Crews have closed all lanes of I-90 West at state Route 306 until further notice due to a crash involving two semis.

The closure went into effect around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It's unclear how long the roadway will remain closed.

Drivers are being detoured using Route 615 to Route 44 to Route 2 West.

Be careful out there because the roads are slushy, slick and icy in spots.

(© 2017 WKYC)


