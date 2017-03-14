Lake Effect Snow causing slow travel across Northeastern Ohio

(Photo: Chris Tye, WKYC)

Let's all brace ourselves for another challenging overnight and early morning of snow.

Lake Effect snowfall is causing havoc on Northeastern Ohio roadways as we move from Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

WKYC Channel 3's Chris Tye spent time in Lake County and had this update during the 11 p.m. news:

Chris and WKYC Channel 3 photojournalist Chris Kunz found things slow going as they moved on Route 2 near Wickliffe

White knuckle driving near the Wickliffe exit on Route 2. Hazards on -- quite bad conditions. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/YN8Wz7muUH — Chris Tye (@TVTye) March 15, 2017

Not far from where Chris was, I-90 eastbound at Route 2 was closed for approximately 30 minutes on Tuesday evening because of an accident caused by severe weather.

90 EAST BOUND IS CLOSED AT THE ROUTE 2 SPLIT. ALL TRAFFIC MUST GET OFF AT E 260 ST OR CONTINUE ROUTE 2 EAST BOUND. https://t.co/4VAhFs0t0G — CV Dispatch (@CVDispatch) March 15, 2017

Down the road on I-271, WKYC Channel 3's Carly Flynn Morgan also found the roads to be slow going

We also received some tweets of the roadways down in Summit County on Tuesday evening:

Remember, WKYC Channel 3 News Today will start 30 minutes earlier on Wednesday at 4:00 a.m.

