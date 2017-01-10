Mogadore issues snow parking ban

MOGADORE, Ohio -- Mogadore's police chief has initiated a snow parking ban until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

All vehicles must be removed from the street during this time to make way for crews clearing the roadways.

Vehicles in violation of the snow parking ban will be ticketed and towed.

Overnight snow and ice caused nearly 400 school closings / delays throughout the WKYC viewing area.

