WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 386 closing alerts
Weather Alert 44 weather alerts
Close

Mogadore issues snow parking ban

WKYC 8:51 AM. EST January 10, 2017

MOGADORE, Ohio -- Mogadore's police chief has initiated a snow parking ban until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

All vehicles must be removed from the street during this time to make way for crews clearing the roadways.

Vehicles in violation of the snow parking ban will be ticketed and towed.

Overnight snow and ice caused nearly 400 school closings / delays throughout the WKYC viewing area.

FORECAST | 7-day outlook

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories