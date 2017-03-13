Officials | Vrooman Road closed ahead of snow storm

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Lake County and surrounding areas Tuesday.

With the high expectation of snow fall, the Lake County Engineer's Office will be closing Vrooman Road between Seeley Road and SR 84( South ridge Road) beginning, Monday at 8 p.m.

According to officials they expect a total of 8 to 12 inches of snow.

The roadway will re-open after the storm subsides and the road is cleared of snow.

Officials estimate that will be in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 15.

© 2017 WKYC-TV