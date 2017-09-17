Ohio considers new punishment for texting and driving

Distracted driving. (Photo: Thinkstock)

DAYTON, Ohio -- The Ohio Legislature is considering two bills aimed at curbing distracted driving after records found that talking, texting and web surfing contributed to nearly 14,000 crashes in the state last year.

The Dayton Daily News reports House Bill 95 would make distracted driving (like texting behind the wheel) a secondary offense with a maximum $100 fine.

House Bill 293 targets younger motorists by establishing a 9 p.m. curfew for driving unless accompanied by an adult and extending the learner's permit period from six months to a year.

The bills come as traffic deaths increased nationally in 2015 following a five-decade trend of decreasing numbers.

A total of 35,092 people were killed nationally in 2015. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says close to 10 percent of those deaths occurred in accidents involving distracted drivers.

