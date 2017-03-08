WKYC
Ohio Turnpike enforces travel ban Wednesday due to high winds

WKYC 10:33 AM. EST March 08, 2017

A limited travel ban will take effect on the Ohio Turnpike from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday due to high winds.

The affected area stretches between Exit 25 (state Route 66-Archbold/Fayette) to Exit 161 (Interstate 71/state route 42 Cleveland/Strongsville.)

The turnpike will be open to most traffic, meaning certain types of vehicles will be restricted. Those include:

  • All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
  • Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of 90 feet in length
  • Mobile home/Office trailers
  • Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks
  • High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in

 

