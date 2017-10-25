Patrol: Overdose suspected in Madison Township crash

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Two men are suspected of overdosing in a van that ran a stop sign and crashed into an SUV on Tuesday evening, the Ohio Highway Patrol reported.

Anthony Lowe, 54, of Mansfield was driving a silver Chrysler Town and Country van west on Grace Street, said Trooper Jason Beck with the Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Michael Wingler, 46, of Mansfield was a passenger in the van.

The van ran the stop sign at the intersection of Grace Street and Stewart Road and struck a tan Chevy Equinox traveling north on Stewart shortly after 5:30 p.m., Beck said.

Beck said evidence of drug use was found in the vehicle, but he said he could not elaborate on what was found, as the case remains under investigation.

Beck said it's believed both men possibly overdosed.

Lowe and Wingler were transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Lowe was listed in stable condition, while Wingler was listed in critical condition, Beck said.

Beck said the four people — a woman, a man and two children — who were riding in the tan Equinox, which still has its temporary tags, were not injured.

Amanda Ryan, 30, of Lucas witnessed the crash and said the driver who ran the stop sign "didn't even know he was in a wreck."

Ryan said she was driving home from work Tuesday shortly after 5:30 p.m. when she saw the van heading west on Grace Street fail to stop at the stop sign and collide with the passenger side of the tan Equinox driving north on Stewart Road.

The driver of the van was "incoherent" and "expressionless" after the wreck, Ryan said.

Ryan saw the passenger, who appeared to be unconscious, between the front seats.

No citations have been issued at this time, as the crash remains under investigation, Beck said.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office, Madison Township Fire Department, Mifflin Township Fire Department and Aber's assisted the patrol at the scene.

