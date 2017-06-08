Semi crash closes I-71 ramp in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio -- Drivers are seeing a temporary detour early Friday morning due to an overturned semi in Medina County.
ODOT says the crash has closed the ramp from I-71 North to I-76 East until further notice.
The closure is expected to last several hours.
A suggested detour is I-71 North to I-76 West to Lake Road. At that point, turn around and head eastbound on I-76.
Stay with this story for additional updates as they become available.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs