Semi crash closes I-71 ramp in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio -- Drivers are seeing a temporary detour early Friday morning due to an overturned semi in Medina County.

ODOT says the crash has closed the ramp from I-71 North to I-76 East until further notice.

The closure is expected to last several hours.

A suggested detour is I-71 North to I-76 West to Lake Road. At that point, turn around and head eastbound on I-76.

