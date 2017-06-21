AKRON, Ohio -- A national campaign urging drivers to slow down and move over is making its way through Northeast Ohio.

This is the first year "Spirit Ride" is taking a tour through the United States.

The plan is to stop in more than 250 cities and towns to “honor those tragically killed in roadside accidents,” according to a news release.

Along the way, a flatbed tow truck will carry a casket “painted with numerous scenarios of first responders at the scene of highway incidents, symbolizing those who've lost their lives in roadside accidents.”

Back in September, Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez was killed when a car hit him on I-90. Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey died in a similar way in January.

Wednesday’s ceremony is at Akron Coach Towing on E. Waterloo at 2 p.m. It will include emergency responders and towers, as well as families who’ve lost loved ones in roadside incidents.

