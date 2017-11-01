TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash, tanker leaking fluid closes I-77N in Akron

AKRON - Akron Fire Department officials say Interstate 77 northbound will be closed from 224 north to the central interchange due to a tanker crash.

The tanker is leaking fluid after it was struck by a vehicle between E. Wilbeth Road and the central interchange around 12:30 p.m. Crews are working to remove the chemical fluid from the damaged tanker to another trailer. Akron Fire officials say they expect the transfer to take about 45 minutes.

Traffic is being rerouted from I-77 north to state Route 224.

Two people were hospitalized as a result of the crash, fire officials say.

Stay with WKYC.com as updates become available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV