TRAFFIC ALERT | I-480 eastbound closed between State Rd. and SR 176

WKYC 8:18 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

An accident has caused I-480 eastbound to be closed between State Road and SR 176 (Jennings Freeway) on Wednesday evening. 

