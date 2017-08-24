Close TRAFFIC ALERT | I-480 eastbound re-opened between State Rd. and SR 176 WKYC 10:31 PM. EDT August 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST An accident caused I-480 eastbound to be closed between State Road and SR 176 (Jennings Freeway) for several hours on Wednesday evening. We are monitoring the scene on Facebook Live. You can watch below: © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating The Investigator: Euclid officer uses force on handcuffed girl Protect your home from theft for $16 - The Deal Guy Euclid officer involved in fatal Luke Stewart shooting placed on desk duty 'Surban' neighborhoods developing in Greater Cleveland Summer's best sunglasses are $11 - The Deal Guy Wayne County fighting back after KKK flyers emerge Hampden Ave homicide Betsy Kling recaps Total Solar Eclipse Segment 4 of Donovan Live: Jimmy's Take on DeShone Kizer More Stories FORECAST | Setting up a great weekend Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m. Investigator | Mom accuses controversial cop of… Aug 24, 2017, 5:15 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars in Strongsville takes… Aug 24, 2017, 7:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs