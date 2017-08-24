WKYC
Close

TRAFFIC ALERT | I-480 eastbound re-opened between State Rd. and SR 176

WKYC 10:31 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

An accident caused I-480 eastbound to be closed between State Road and SR 176 (Jennings Freeway) for several hours on Wednesday evening. 

We are monitoring the scene on Facebook Live. You can watch below: 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories