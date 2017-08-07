WKYC
Close

TRAFFIC ALERT | I-480 West bound at Lorain Road re-opens

WKYC 5:57 PM. EDT August 07, 2017

A portion of I-480 westbound was closed due to an accident, Monday afternoon. 

The highway was closed from Lorain Road to Interstate 80.

It r-opened just before 6p.m.

There is no word on the cause of the accident at this time. 

