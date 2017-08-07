Close TRAFFIC ALERT | I-480 West bound at Lorain Road re-opens WKYC 5:57 PM. EDT August 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A portion of I-480 westbound was closed due to an accident, Monday afternoon. The highway was closed from Lorain Road to Interstate 80.It r-opened just before 6p.m.There is no word on the cause of the accident at this time. © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 4-year-old boy shot in head after Cleveland road rage incident Manhunt underway for escaped Ohio inmate Branden Powell Akron man killed in crash during high speed chase Petition to kick Richards off the football team A solar eclipse explained How to rescue your phone from water damage Final Weather Medina Bike Crash 8.5.17 4-year-old boy shot in Cleveland road rage incident Cause of Ohio state fair malfunction determined More Stories TRAFFIC ALERT | I-480 West bound at Lorain Road re-opens Aug. 7, 2017, 4:33 p.m. Euclid Schools to give free lunch, breakfast to all students Aug. 7, 2017, 3:27 p.m. LIVE UPDATES: Starting QB Brock Osweiler, Cleveland… Aug. 7, 2017, 12:44 p.m.
