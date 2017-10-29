WKYC
Traffic Alert | I-77 Northbound to remain closed for several hours

WKYC 3:26 PM. EDT October 29, 2017

Interstate 77 Northbound will remain closed Sunday.

The highway closed early Sunday morning after a fatal accident that caused a fuel spill.

It is closed between I-480 and Pershing Avenue. 

The Cleveland Police department stated around 2;30 p.m. that the closure is expected to last an additional 6-8 hours. 

Additional closures include: 

I-480 East and Westbound at I-77 Northbound

Rockside Road, Grant Ave, Harvard and Fleet Avenue

 

