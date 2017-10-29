Traffic Alert | I-77 Northbound to remain closed for several hours

Interstate 77 Northbound will remain closed Sunday.
The highway closed early Sunday morning after a fatal accident that caused a fuel spill.
It is closed between I-480 and Pershing Avenue.
The Cleveland Police department stated around 2;30 p.m. that the closure is expected to last an additional 6-8 hours.
I-77 Northbound continues to be closed between I 480 and Pershing due to fuel clean up - for possibly 6-8 more hours.— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 29, 2017
Additional closures include:
I-480 East and Westbound at I-77 Northbound
Rockside Road, Grant Ave, Harvard and Fleet Avenue
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs