Traffic Alert | I-77 Northbound to remain closed for several hours

Interstate 77 Northbound will remain closed Sunday.

The highway closed early Sunday morning after a fatal accident that caused a fuel spill.

It is closed between I-480 and Pershing Avenue.

The Cleveland Police department stated around 2;30 p.m. that the closure is expected to last an additional 6-8 hours.

I-77 Northbound continues to be closed between I 480 and Pershing due to fuel clean up - for possibly 6-8 more hours. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 29, 2017

Additional closures include:

I-480 East and Westbound at I-77 Northbound

Rockside Road, Grant Ave, Harvard and Fleet Avenue

