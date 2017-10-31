TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic restricted at I-77N at Ghent Road

BATH - The Bath Police Department says one lane of Interstate 77 northbound at Ghent Road is open following a crash.

All lanes were closed at one point, but police say the left passing lane is now open.

Bath Fire has to shut down 77 north at Ghent. North traffic will have to exit at Medina Road/West Market (Route 18) — Bath Police Dept (@BathPD) October 31, 2017

Bath Fire and OSP have opened the north bound passing lane (left lane) on 77 at Ghent Road. — Bath Police Dept (@BathPD) October 31, 2017

The crash occurred beneath the Ghent Road bridge.

Traffic was diverted to exit at Medina Road and Route 18.

