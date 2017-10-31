WKYC
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic restricted at I-77N at Ghent Road

WKYC 7:37 AM. EDT October 31, 2017

BATH - The Bath Police Department says one lane of Interstate 77 northbound at Ghent Road is open following a crash.

All lanes were closed at one point, but police say the left passing lane is now open.

The crash occurred beneath the Ghent Road bridge.

Traffic was diverted to exit at Medina Road and Route 18.

