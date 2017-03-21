TRAFFIC ALERT | RT 2 West Shoreway closed at I-90 Westbound

(Photo: Submitted)

Rush hour traffic is being stalled on I-90 westbound heading into downtown due to an accident that has closed the Route 2 West Shoreway from the Innerbelt to West 55th Street.

Traffic coming into downtown is being routed to the Innerbelt at Dead Man's Curve. Motorists trying to get on to the Shoreway from the East 9th Street ramp are being sent off at the West 3rd Street exit by First Energy Stadium.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

