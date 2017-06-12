TRAFFIC ALERT | US 224 closed in both directions between I-277 and Kelly Ave.

AKRON - The Ohio Department of Transportation and Akron Police have confirmed that US 224 is closed both eastbound and westbound in the stretch between I-277 and Kelly Ave. in Summit County.

AVOID 224 East and West between Kelly Ave. & I77, due to down wires https://t.co/X7aZzi3w4n — Akron Police (@Akron_Police) June 12, 2017

The area is expected to be closed until approximately 7:30 p.m. Here are the suggested detours from the Akron Police:

AVOID 224 next 2 hours. All East Bound traffic exit at S. Main or 77S. All West Bound traffic exit Kelly Ave https://t.co/Vh9bgPBrn9 — Akron Police (@Akron_Police) June 12, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV