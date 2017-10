CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police have closed the westbound ramp at W. 3rd Street at the eastbound state Route 2 Shoreway due to a crash.

Police say two vehicles were involved and one was traveling the wrong way.

Police say at least four people were hurt.

The ramp has been closed as of 1:30 p.m.

Stay with WKYC as more information becomes available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV