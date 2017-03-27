TRAFFIC ALERT | West 130th traffic pattern to change April 1

First person point of view of driving a car in traffic, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

Construction on the West 130th Street project began a month ago; initially the project only allowed traffic to travel North from Bellaire to Brookpark roads.

Starting April 1, traffic between Bellaire and Brookpark will now only travel south.

The change comes after Cleveland Police and Fire Department ,both, expressed safety concerns about the traffic pattern

Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy says the change allows emergency vehicles easier access to residents and businesses.

Traffic on West 130th south of Brookpark Road will continue to be two-way.

