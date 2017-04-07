WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 47 closing alerts
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

TRAFFIC | Crash causes hour delay on I-271 between Macedonia, Bedford Heights

WKYC 8:23 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

A crash has caused a delay of nearly hour on Interstate 271 between Macedonia and Bedford Heights, right after Broadway and Forbes.

As of 8:15 a.m., the right lane of the road is blocked.

Stay with WKYC.com for updates.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories