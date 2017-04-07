Close TRAFFIC | Crash causes hour delay on I-271 between Macedonia, Bedford Heights WKYC 8:23 AM. EDT April 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A crash has caused a delay of nearly hour on Interstate 271 between Macedonia and Bedford Heights, right after Broadway and Forbes.As of 8:15 a.m., the right lane of the road is blocked.Stay with WKYC.com for updates. © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Bryon Macron mystery pt.1 Deal Guy: Phone Soap Deal & Review Local Syrian community reacts to horrors at home 11 p.m. weather forecast for April 6, 2017 Police chase ends in car crash on Cleveland's east side How to deal with closing retailers Man killed in Madison Township by SWAT Bryon Macron autopsy released Final Morning Weather - 4-7-2017 U.S. launches cruise missiles at Syria More Stories TRAFFIC | Crash causes hour delay on I-271 between… Apr. 7, 2017, 8:22 a.m. High winds cause power outages, school closings in… Apr. 7, 2017, 6:22 a.m. FORECAST | Snow today, warmer weekend! Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
