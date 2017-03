(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie)

CELVELAND - Lakeshore Boulevard east of E. 140th Street has reopened, after it was closed for an hour and a half due to a deadly crash.

Police say one man was killed when a car jumped a curb and hit a pole. The man's identity has not been released.

RTA buses and traffic were rerouted while crews cleared the crash scene.

