TRAFFIC UPDATE | I-71 north at W. 14 now open, SR 176 north to I-90 closed

WKYC 7:52 PM. EST December 22, 2016

Interstate 71 northbound at W. 14th Street has been re-opened after a long closure due to a crash.

ODOT tweeted the following just after 7:30 p.m. 

I-71 northbound at W. 14th St. is now OPEN. #CLEtraffic

— ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 23, 2016 >

State Route 176 northbound to Interstate 90 westbound remains closed.

All traffic is being diverted to Interstate 490 eastbound.

Stay with WKYC.com for updates.


