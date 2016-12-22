TRAFFIC UPDATE | I-71 north at W. 14 now open, SR 176 north to I-90 closed

Interstate 71 northbound at W. 14th Street has been re-opened after a long closure due to a crash.
ODOT tweeted the following just after 7:30 p.m.
I-71 northbound at W. 14th St. is now OPEN. #CLEtraffic
— ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 23, 2016 >
State Route 176 northbound to Interstate 90 westbound remains closed.
#CLEtraffic Alert Update! I-71 NB at W. 14th remains closed & SR 176 NB to I-90 WB is now CLOSED. All traffic diverted onto I-490 EB as alt— ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 22, 2016
All traffic is being diverted to Interstate 490 eastbound.
