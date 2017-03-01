Traffic troubles, road closures after morning storms

Thanks to nasty weather conditions, traffic is a tad tougher than normal for this Wednesday morning.

Road Closures

Ira Rd closed between Glengary Rd and Kemery Rd in Akron

W. Bath Rd closed, west of Yellow Creek Rd blocked due to a fallen tree. The tree is at the 2400 block of W. Bath.

River Styx Rd is closed between Medina Rd and E. Smith Rd in Medina County due to a serious accident.

Som Center Rd is closed between Gates Mills Blvd and Mayfield Rd due to fallen power cables.

Storm Damage

Low hanging wires reported in the I-271 Express Lane at Cedar Rd.

Fallen power cables on Cedar Rd between SOM Center Rd and Chagrin River Rd in Gates Mills.

Fallen power cables at E. 65th St at Union Avenue in Cleveland.

Fallen power cables on Fairmount Blvd near Som Center Rd in Cuyahoga County.

Traffic Lights Out

Traffic lights not working on E. 105th St at Chester Avenue

Traffic lights not working on Chester Avenue at E. 55th St

Traffic lights not working on W. 25th St at Detroit Avenue

Traffic lights not working on Warrensville Center Rd at Cedar Rd in University Heights

Traffic lights not working on S. Woodland Rd at Som Center Rd in Pepper Pike. (Reported from a tipster)

Traffic Incidents

8:50 a.m.

Accident cleared on I-90 EB after Eddy Rd

Fallen power cables cleared on W.143rd St at Puritas Avenue

Accident cleared on SR 30 WB before Cherry Avenue in Stark County

Accident cleared on I-271NB/I-480 WB merge near Warrensville Center Rd

8:30 a.m.

The accident reported on I-480 WB near Warrensville Center Rd is actually on the I-271 NB ramp to I-480 WB.

Fallen tree cleared on Old State Rd at Adams Rd in Middlefield.

W. 85th St reopened at Madison Avenue in Cleveland

8:28 a.m.

Accident reported on I-77 SB at I-490

Accident reported on I-90 WB (East Shoreway Inbound) after Eddy Rd

8:16 a.m.

Accident reported on I-480 WB near Warrensville Center Rd. Left lane blocked.

8:06 a.m.

Accident reported on SR 30 WB before Cherry Avenue in Stark County. Left lane blocked.

Accident reported on I-90 EB at W. 140th St/Bunts Rd.

Accident on River Styx Rd near Medina Rd in Medina County.

7:30 a.m.

Accident reported on E. 105th St at Chester Avenue

Accident reported on I-271 NB at Miles Rd

Accident reported on I-90 EB at West Blvd/W. 98th St

