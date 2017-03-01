Traffic troubles, road closures after morning storms

Thanks to nasty weather conditions, traffic is a tad tougher than normal for this Wednesday morning.
Road Closures
- Ira Rd closed between Glengary Rd and Kemery Rd in Akron
- W. Bath Rd closed, west of Yellow Creek Rd blocked due to a fallen tree. The tree is at the 2400 block of W. Bath.
- River Styx Rd is closed between Medina Rd and E. Smith Rd in Medina County due to a serious accident.
- Som Center Rd is closed between Gates Mills Blvd and Mayfield Rd due to fallen power cables.
Storm Damage
- Low hanging wires reported in the I-271 Express Lane at Cedar Rd.
- Fallen power cables on Cedar Rd between SOM Center Rd and Chagrin River Rd in Gates Mills.
- Fallen power cables at E. 65th St at Union Avenue in Cleveland.
- Fallen power cables on Fairmount Blvd near Som Center Rd in Cuyahoga County.
Traffic Lights Out
- Traffic lights not working on E. 105th St at Chester Avenue
- Traffic lights not working on Chester Avenue at E. 55th St
- Traffic lights not working on W. 25th St at Detroit Avenue
- Traffic lights not working on Warrensville Center Rd at Cedar Rd in University Heights
- Traffic lights not working on S. Woodland Rd at Som Center Rd in Pepper Pike. (Reported from a tipster)
Traffic Incidents
8:50 a.m.
- Accident cleared on I-90 EB after Eddy Rd
- Fallen power cables cleared on W.143rd St at Puritas Avenue
- Accident cleared on SR 30 WB before Cherry Avenue in Stark County
- Accident cleared on I-271NB/I-480 WB merge near Warrensville Center Rd
8:30 a.m.
- The accident reported on I-480 WB near Warrensville Center Rd is actually on the I-271 NB ramp to I-480 WB.
- Fallen tree cleared on Old State Rd at Adams Rd in Middlefield.
- W. 85th St reopened at Madison Avenue in Cleveland
8:28 a.m.
- Accident reported on I-77 SB at I-490
- Accident reported on I-90 WB (East Shoreway Inbound) after Eddy Rd
8:16 a.m.
- Accident reported on I-480 WB near Warrensville Center Rd. Left lane blocked.
8:06 a.m.
- Accident reported on SR 30 WB before Cherry Avenue in Stark County. Left lane blocked.
- Accident reported on I-90 EB at W. 140th St/Bunts Rd.
- Accident on River Styx Rd near Medina Rd in Medina County.
7:30 a.m.
- Accident reported on E. 105th St at Chester Avenue
- Accident reported on I-271 NB at Miles Rd
- Accident reported on I-90 EB at West Blvd/W. 98th St
