Traffic troubles, road closures after morning storms

Danielle Wiggins , WKYC 9:08 AM. EST March 01, 2017

Thanks to nasty weather conditions, traffic is a tad tougher than normal for this Wednesday morning.

Road Closures

  • Ira Rd closed between Glengary Rd and Kemery Rd in Akron
  • W. Bath Rd closed, west of Yellow Creek Rd blocked due to a fallen tree.  The tree is at the 2400 block of W. Bath.
  • River Styx Rd is closed between Medina Rd and E. Smith Rd in Medina County due to a serious accident.
  • Som Center Rd is closed between Gates Mills Blvd and Mayfield Rd due to fallen power cables.

Storm Damage

  • Low hanging wires reported in the I-271 Express Lane at Cedar Rd.
  • Fallen power cables on Cedar Rd between SOM Center Rd and Chagrin River Rd in Gates Mills.
  • Fallen power cables at E. 65th St at Union Avenue in Cleveland.
  • Fallen power cables on Fairmount Blvd near Som Center Rd in Cuyahoga County.

Traffic Lights Out

  • Traffic lights not working on E. 105th St at Chester Avenue
  • Traffic lights not working on Chester Avenue at E. 55th St
  • Traffic lights not working on W. 25th St at Detroit Avenue
  • Traffic lights not working on Warrensville Center Rd at Cedar Rd in University Heights
  • Traffic lights not working on S. Woodland Rd at Som Center Rd in Pepper Pike. (Reported from a tipster)

Traffic Incidents

8:50 a.m.

  • Accident cleared on I-90 EB after Eddy Rd
  • Fallen power cables cleared on W.143rd St at Puritas Avenue
  • Accident cleared on SR 30 WB before Cherry Avenue in Stark County
  • Accident cleared on I-271NB/I-480 WB merge near Warrensville Center Rd

8:30 a.m.

  • The accident reported on I-480 WB near Warrensville Center Rd is actually on the I-271 NB ramp to I-480 WB.
  • Fallen tree cleared on Old State Rd at Adams Rd in Middlefield. 
  • W. 85th St reopened at Madison Avenue in Cleveland

8:28 a.m. 

  • Accident reported on I-77 SB at I-490
  • Accident reported on I-90 WB (East Shoreway Inbound) after Eddy Rd

8:16 a.m. 

  • Accident reported on I-480 WB near Warrensville Center Rd.  Left lane blocked.

8:06 a.m. 

  • Accident reported on SR 30 WB before Cherry Avenue in Stark County.  Left lane blocked.
  • Accident reported on I-90 EB at W. 140th St/Bunts Rd.
  • Accident on River Styx Rd near Medina Rd in Medina County.

7:30 a.m.

  • Accident reported on E. 105th St at Chester Avenue
  • Accident reported on I-271 NB at Miles Rd
  • Accident reported on I-90 EB at West Blvd/W. 98th St

 

