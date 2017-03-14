Vrooman Road shut down Tuesday; not typical trouble spot

The good news Tuesday was that I-90 at Vrooman Road was not the typical trouble spot it tends to be during winter storms.

Yet the intersection was still of note.

The Lake County Engineer’s office still shut down more than a mile of Vrooman, just off the highway.

Jerry Hess is among the few people who live beyond the closed signs and thinks it was a good idea.

“Safety wise,” he said. “It could get worse.”

He believes the closure kept people from driving down Mason’s Landing into the Metroparks where they could lose control.

Officials plan to reopen Vrooman Wednesday.

ODOT also lowered the speed limit along I-90 in the area to avoid accidents.

