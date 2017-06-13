Report: Floyd Mayweather group to request August date for Conor McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are inching closer to their heavily-hyped megafight.

Mayweather Promotions will request Aug. 26 from the Nevada State Athletic Commission as the date for the once far-fetched match between the two fighters, according to an ESPN report.

Talks between the UFC and Mayweather’s camp have been ongoing to finalize a deal, although both sides have recently shown clear interest to make the fight seem like a formality. Mayweather Promotions and Showtime also have to work out a deal for the pay-per-view welterweight bout, although a finalized date would expedite that, according to the report.

Should the fight come to fruition, the 40-year-old Mayweather would be the heavy favorite as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter of all time with an undefeated (49-0) record, but he has been retired since September 2015. The 28-year-old McGregor, a two-division UFC champ, applied for his boxing license in Nevada recently and would have to adjust to a boxing-only fight. Mayweather suggested the fight could be competitive a few weeks back.

According to the report, Sept. 16 was an original target date, but that slot was taken by Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin’s middleweight fight.

UFC president Dana White has previously suggested that Mayweather could garner around $100 million for the fight, with McGregor hauling in around $75 million.

Former 10-time champion boxer Oscar De La Hoya wrote a passionate Facebook post strongly urging boxing fans away from the potential match between Mayweather and McGregor, saying the “circus” fight would put a “black eye” on the sport because it wouldn’t be competitive, with Mayweather far outmatching McGregor. De La Hoya makes the point that the Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao bout, which grossed $600 million, was underwhelming and hurt the sport.

“Floyd’s and Conor’s motivation is clear. It’s money,” De La Hoya wrote. “But it’s also a lack of consequences for when the fight ends up being the disaster that is predicted. …It’s a win-win for them. A lose-lose for us.”

