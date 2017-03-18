WATCH LIVE
On Air 8:25AM
37
Cleveland, OH
Menu
This is a truncated article title that goes in the header of the page.
WKYC Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2017 WKYC-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Surviving Spring allergy season

Dr. Mark Mehle comes to WKYC to discuss the Spring allergy season, which is expected to be particularly long this year.

Related Videos

Affordable Care Act- Tiffany Tarpley
AFFORDABLE-CARE-ACT
Flu vaccine may only be 10 percent effective in 2017
FLU
7 Minutes with Russ Mitchell
HEALTH
Do students get enough time to eat lunch?
HEALTH
BED BUG 101
HEALTH
President Trump to declare public health emergency for opioids
HEALTH
Baby food, formulas tested positive for arsenic, lead and BPA in new study
HEALTH
Schools and the heat - Tiffany Tarpley
HEALTH
University Hospitals celebrates medical milestone with patients
HEALTH
Laughing gas used to help women during labor
HEALTH
Added sugars can be hidden in surprising foods
FOOD
App may help in concussion recovery
CONCUSSIONS
© 2017 WKYC-TV. All Rights Reserved.