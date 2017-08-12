11 p.m. weather forecast for August 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Could you be poisoned by drinking Moscow Mule out of copper cup?
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for August 11, 2017
-
Plenty of festivals and events this weekend in Cleveland
-
Circle Restaurant in Portage County damaged due to fire
-
Child dies after mouth taped shut
-
Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Ashland County Airport Plane Crash
-
Mother of 4-year-old road rage shooting victim speaks
-
Court fight ends for mayoral candidate Eric Brewer
More Stories
-
Police identify Ohioan as suspect in Charlottesville…Aug 12, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
-
Euclid police make controversial arrest; incident…Aug 12, 2017, 9:14 p.m.
-
1 dead, driver arrested at white nationalist rally…Aug 12, 2017, 11:30 a.m.