11 p.m. weather forecast for January 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Parents charged in 5 year old girl's death
-
$5M bond set for parents charged in Ashley Zhao's death
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
Search for Missing girl in Jackson Twp
-
Missing 5-year old girl found dead
-
Vigil to remember Ashley Zhao in Jackson Township
-
Male remains found among plane wreckage
-
Search for Missing Girl 6:30
-
NTSB: Cockpit record captured flight attempt
-
FBI searching for three suspects in bank robbery
More Stories
-
Vigil for child allegedly killed by mom draws…Jan 12, 2017, 12:24 a.m.
-
Ashtabula native identified as victim in Florida…Jan. 7, 2017, 8:10 p.m.
-
Crews recover possible wing from missing plane;…Jan 11, 2017, 12:30 p.m.