11 p.m. weather forecast for September 8, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category 4 storm
-
Armed robber fatally shot by Taco Bell employees
-
Save $600+ Year On Groceries - The Deal Guy
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
Indians set franchise record, win 15 in a row - Will Ujek
-
Nana, super Indians fan dies
-
Hurricane watches, warnings in effect for Irma -- 5 a.m. Friday
-
Joshua Gaspar sentenced in court
-
One man's journey to thank his hero
More Stories
-
Sweet 16: Cleveland Indians roll to 16th straight,…Sep. 8, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
5.6 million told to evacuate Florida due to IrmaSep. 8, 2017, 5:27 a.m.
-
Cleveland Browns, first responders to stand in unity…Sep. 8, 2017, 1:31 p.m.