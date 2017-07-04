11 p.m. weather forecast July 4, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
At least a dozen bullets hit Akron home
-
Couple on horseback find body of missing boy near Tinker's Creek
-
The Investigator: Misspelling, delay, help free rape suspect
-
The Top July 4th Garden Deal: The Deal Guy
-
Driver leads Ohio troopers on chase with kids in car
-
VERIFY: Are fireworks illegal?
-
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Cleveland opens in the Flats
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Tinker's Creek search
-
Body of teen who slid into Tinker's Creek found
More Stories
-
U.S. Coast Guard recovers body of 20-year-old male…Jul. 4, 2017, 8:25 p.m.
-
Dog shot by off-duty officer after attacking two…Jul. 4, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Sunny, warm midweekFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.