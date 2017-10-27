2 dead in crashes on snowy, icy roads in Minnesota

DULUTH, MINN. - A second man has died after losing control of his sport utility vehicle on an icy Minnesota highway.
Authorities say 26-year-old Alvaro A. Rodriguez of Pierz was driving a Kia Sorrento south on Highway 25 in Crow Wing County when he lost control and was hit by a semi Friday morning.
A truck driver also died Friday after losing control on a snowy freeway and going off a bridge on Interstate 35 into the St. Louis River near Scanlon, just west of Duluth, Minnesota.
The name of the trucker was not immediately released.
